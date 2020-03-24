The City of Prairie du Chien recently opened all city streets to all-terrain and utility vehicles.
Restrictions on ATV/UTV use include a ban on operating on city roadways from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. The vehicles must have functional headlights, taillights and brake lights.
All ATV/UTV drivers must be at least 16 years of age and possess a valid driver’s license and liability insurance.
No person younger than 18 is allowed to drive or be a passenger without wearing protective headgear. All UTV operators and passengers must wear seatbelts.
Open alcoholic beverages are not allowed on the vehicles.