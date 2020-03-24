News in your town

'Shelter in place' wallops downtown Galena, while Dubuque County officials consider, urge similar measures

Riverview Center sets new date for event featuring woman kidnapped, held captive for 11 years

Five Flags in Dubuque announces another concert postponement

Dubuque schools, local partners keep children fed at 12 meal-distribution sites

Archdiocese of Dubuque Catholics allowed to eat meat on 2 Fridays

Highway project in Lancaster on schedule for completion

Routes open to ATVs, UTVs in Prairie du Chien

Wisconsin Supreme Court denies petition of parents in case of drowned PDC boy

Grant County supervisors OK change to closing date for Kwik Trip project

Teen injured in rollover crash in Dubuque County

Lancaster bakery to close its doors next month

Authorities release details on Dubuque County crash that left 1 seriously injured

Authorities: 3 injured in head-on Dubuque County wreck caused by wrong-way driver

Dubuque County's unemployment rate to top Great Recession figures, due to pandemic

Galena distillery to start hand sanitizer production

Stockton sanctuary designated 'Important Bird Area'

Area hospitals stop accepting handmade masks as individuals, businesses continue to sew

Authorities: Manchester man tried to tamper with witness in firearm case

Authorities: 3 injured in head-on Dubuque County wreck caused by wrong-way driver

Dubuque mayor urges residents to stay home for 14 days

Donations sought as Dubuque-area providers need N95 masks, gowns, face shields

Dubuque Law Enforcement Center closed to public, Dubuque police adapting amid COVID-19 concerns

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Monday afternoon)

Archdiocese of Dubuque Catholics allowed to eat meat on 2 Fridays

Authorities: Manchester man tried to tamper with witness in firearm case

Five Flags in Dubuque announces another concert postponement

2 more COVID-19 cases reported in Dubuque County

Galena library announces closure through April 7

East Dubuque repairing water main break; service disruption possible

DuRide begins delivery service of food pantry items

Riverview Center sets new date for event featuring woman kidnapped, held captive for 11 years

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Sunday night)

Board declines Dubuque mayor's request for opinion on closed-session recordings

Man drowns near Guttenberg

Election preview: Grant County supervisor, challenger face off in District 8 race

Local law enforcement reports

Platteville man accused of armed assault, dognapping sentenced

Former Dubuque teen accused of fracturing girl's skull sentenced to probation

2 hurt in crash Friday in Dubuque