MANCHESTER, Iowa — The long-serving mayor of Manchester — and maybe the longest-tenured mayor in the state — will not run for another term.
Milt Kramer announced his decision to not run for mayor again at this week’s Manchester City Council meeting, making his last day in the role Dec. 31. While no entity keeps such records, previous Telegraph Herald interviews with officials concluded that Kramer is possibly the longest-serving mayor in Iowa.
“The basic reason I’m not running for another term is I’m not a youngster anymore,” Kramer said. “I will be 85 in February. It’s not to say that I don’t have the stamina and the interest in doing it, but those are the facts.”
Kramer first was elected to the City Council in 1970, and he was a West Delaware High School teacher and head boys’ basketball coach. He was elected to three terms as a council member but also had to step into the mayoral role in 1971 after the then-mayor died.
Kramer again served as mayor after another then-mayor died in 1974. Kramer has served in the role ever since and has been elected 14 times.
“Some people think that might be one of the longest reigns in the U.S.,” Kramer noted.
Over the decades, Kramer said he has had the opportunity to work with multiple “wonderful” City Councils, some of which included Kramer’s former students. He added that he also has had an open invitation to visit the local students and loved stopping into the schools.
Kramer noted he has watched Manchester add a lot of new businesses over the years.
“Where the Kwik Star is in town, everything to the west was a cornfield,” Kramer said. “Now, that’s all frequented by businesses like Walmart (and) Pizza Ranch.”
The last five months of Kramer’s term as mayor will involve preparing to leave his seat, he said, but the city is in good hands with its “excellent” city staff.
And while Kramer only announced his retirement this week, his name will remain a feature in Manchester for years to come. In May, the city pool was renamed the Milt and Joanna Kramer Aquatic Center in honor of him and his wife.
City Manager Tim Vick has worked with Kramer for nearly 16 years, ever since Vick first started in his position.
“He’s been a great advocate for the city,” Vick said of Kramer. “He doesn’t know a stranger.”
City Clerk Erin Learn has worked with Kramer since 2018, but she also was a student of his when she was in school in Manchester.
“He’s been a good ambassador for the community,” Learn said. “We’ve been blessed to have him.”