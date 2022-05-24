The four candidates vying for two positions on the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors discussed representing residents, the board’s interactions and other topics at a forum Monday night.
The candidates — incumbent Democrats Ann McDonough and Jay Wickham and Republican challengers Doran Bush and Wayne Kenniker — are the only candidates for their respective parties listed on the June 7 primary ballots and, thus, all are likely to advance to this fall’s general election. Monday’s forum hosted by the Dubuque League of Women Voters was the first discussion featuring all four candidates.
The candidates agreed on many topics, but the Republican challengers repeatedly voiced concerns about public input being considered by the county supervisors.
Kenniker, Sageville’s mayor, said that is what the current board does most poorly. Republican Harley Pothoff is the chairman of the three-person Board of Supervisors.
“What happens a lot of times is you get the same people you’re used to having conversations with,” Kenniker said. “In today’s age, it’s easy to reach out to people and get their opinions. Otherwise, you get stuck in the rut of talking to the same people. Some of those people are special interest groups.”
Bush also said supervisors were out of touch with county residents.
“They need to listen to the community a little bit better,” said Bush, a trucking business owner. “Going back to the pandemic, there were a lot of mistakes in terms of not considering natural immunity. That was not even mentioned in terms of most county cases.”
Wickham said the board’s results since he was elected prove public input was taken.
“We have completed over 80 (roadway) structures and more than 150 miles of road,” said Wickham, regional director for Small Business Development Center at Northeast Iowa Community College. “We got the sheriff’s department 10 new patrol cars, so deputies could bring those home. We have three new parks as well as funding a lot of improvements. While we may not have a strategic plan, I think it’s evident that the Board of Supervisors have responded to the public.”
McDonough, a small-business owner, touted her role in convening a quarterly meeting among the mayors of small cities in the county as a way she stays connected to residents.
“Those had not been occurring for many years, so I asked (East Central Intergovernmental Association) to convene these,” she said. “I was surprised that the mayor of Cascade wouldn’t know the mayor of Holy Cross. Those far exceeded anything I expected.”
Kenniker previously had been critical of the tension among supervisors during public meetings. On Monday night, he promised that he would always be civil if elected.
“I worked with the (Sageville City Council) after being elected and was able to accomplish things that benefited the city as a whole,” he said. “We do not always agree, but we have civil discussions and work together. People want to be represented by a board that can work together and get things done. I have dealt with conflicts both at work and as mayor.”
Wickham said one condition that has led to tense discussions is the reality of a three-member board, in which no two members can discuss county business without prior public notice.
“One of the things is with the three-person board, there is no collaboration or deliberation before the meetings,” Wickham said. “So you may not know where your colleagues are until you arrive on game day. That’s challenging.”
McDonough agreed that some conflict is an outcome of the three-member board, but she said that also proves transparency.
“We are extraordinarily careful about when we’re meeting and when we are together,” she said. “We don’t do backroom deals, and we don’t do things in the dark. This board works very hard, with integrity, to make sure that the voters see it all.”
The candidates were asked if they would support increasing the number of supervisors on the board.
Wickham said there would be some benefit.
“I think there’s limitations to a three-person board,” he said. “Going to a five-person board would have its advantages. If that would occur, I would propose reducing salaries. Rather than three people at $50,000, you’d have five people at $30,000.”
Bush lent some support to an expanded board.
“If we pushed it to five, it may give more chance for the rural part of the county to have more representation,” he said.
McDonough pointed out that citizens already have the chance to petition for an expanded board.
Kenniker said benefits of the expansion would not outweigh the increased cost.
Candidates also discussed topics the current board is considering.
They all supported ATVs and UTVs on county roads. Kenniker went further, supporting their operation on the Heritage Trail on specific times and days of the week, which McDonough and Wickham opposed.
The incumbents touted their approval of $5 million in federal funds toward a permanent stadium at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville. The Republican challengers both questioned the wisdom of that move.
All candidates supported the resumption of long-term planning sessions that the previous Board of Supervisors began before the COVID-19 pandemic.
