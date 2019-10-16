City of Dubuque leaders recently joined a regional effort seeking to raise Iowa’s and Illinois’ profile as a major inland port on the Mississippi River.
It is a move that supporters say could boost economic development and federal investment on both sides of the river, providing the region with a national profile.
“This official designation would enable the cities and counties of the region to work collaboratively to raise awareness of the impact of the river, make Iowa shippers and producers more competitive and grow the state’s economy,” wrote Dubuque Assistant City Manager Teri Goodmann in a memo presented to City Council members.
City leaders recently sent a letter supporting an effort to secure a formal designation of river ports in eastern Iowa and western Illinois.
The Quad Cities-based Bi-State Regional Commission sent a letter to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers last week giving notice of the group’s plans to request that a 221-mile stretch of the Mississippi River from Keokuk, Iowa, to Dubuque be federally recognized as a port statistical area.
The 15-county region would consist of 70 barge terminals in Iowa and Illinois.
Such a distinction would aid in securing federal dollars for environmental restoration, port expansion and improvements, and lock and dam repairs, said Goodmann and Commission Executive Director Denise Bulat.
“Partnership on the river is going to give the ports of eastern Iowa and western Illinois a place at the table,” Goodmann said of federal spending. “Nothing is assured by these partnerships, but our experience tells us that our voice will be louder when we join together with others.”
More than $5.2 billion worth of commodities were shipped in, out and within waterways in Iowa in 2012, which then made it one of the 20 busiest inland ports in the country and the 68th busiest U.S. port overall, according to most recent, readily available data from the Iowa Department of Transportation.
Yet, Iowa is the only state that ships enough tonnage on the river to be ranked as a top 100 port but lacks federal recognition, said Robert Sinkler, a retired colonel with the Army Corps of Engineers’ Rock Island, Ill., district.
As a result, Iowa and Illinois communities have gone unrecognized for their contribution to the nation’s economic health and global trade, said Sinkler, who is supporting the port effort.
Just like the designation of a “metropolitan statistical area” provides a city or region greater visibility and identity, the same would hold true for a port statistical area, he said.
“Dubuque’s light would shine a little brighter and, collectively, the region’s light would shine a lot brighter in competing for a variety of things at the national level,” Sinkler said.
Bulat said her group intends to complete its application to the U.S. Army Corps by early 2020 and hopes to secure federal recognition in the summer of 2021.