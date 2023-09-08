Dubuque City Council members this week indicated support for tweaking the city’s park naming policy after Parks and Recreation Commission members expressed concerns following the council’s rejection of a commission-recommended park name.
City staff now will work with the commission to consider adding to the city’s policy a section that clarifies the process for renaming parks, emphasizing that the purpose behind the current name should be considered.
The Parks and Recreation Commission’s questions about the policy arose after City Council members last fall directed the commission to come up with a new name for Pyatigorsk Park. The renaming was necessary because the Sister City Committee of Travel Dubuque decided to suspend its sister city relationship with the Russian city of Pyatigorsk when Russia invaded Ukraine.
Recommended for you
Commission members spent months gathering public submissions and discussing name options, ultimately recommending Jaycee Park in honor of the Dubuque Jaycees.
However, the City Council voted, 4-3, in May to rename the park Sister City International Park. Council Members David Resnick, Laura Roussell and Katy Wethal supported the commission’s recommendation, but Council Members Ric Jones, Danny Sprank and Susan Farber, along with Mayor Brad Cavanagh, argued the name should still honor the city’s international partnerships. Dubuque maintains sister city relationships with Handan, China, and Dornbirn, Austria.
Later in May, the commission agreed to draft a letter to the council asking whether the current park-naming protocol should be changed based on the outcome of this case, especially since several upcoming parks will soon need naming.
“Even though we spent many commission meeting hours, listened to many passionate people and (after) careful consideration” chose Jaycee Park, the council “chose to overrule us and call it Sister City Park,” Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission Chairperson Robin Kennicker wrote in the letter. “We completely understand, but we need your guidance for future park naming.”
During a council meeting this week, Roussell said she also was slightly disappointed in how the process played out.
“I felt that if we had some specific recommendations or ideas in our head for renaming, we should have clearly identified that up front to our commission so they could incorporate that into their process,” she said, later adding, “I feel like we should add some clarifying steps (to the policy) on why or when we could overrule (a commission’s recommendation).”
Jones, however, argued that the process “worked perfectly,” although he apologized to the commission and citizens for the confusion that resulted.
“It’s the City Council’s job to name parks, by law. We asked for some help and guidance, which is also under the statutes of the city, and (the commission) did exactly what they were supposed to do,” Jones said. “They did it honorably and well, and we didn’t choose to agree with their result. That doesn’t mean the process was flawed, it just means that it worked, and it didn’t have the outcome that they had hoped.”
Wethal and Sprank also supported the current policy. Sprank noted that the policy only stipulates that the council “may consider” the recommendation of the commission and Leisure Services manager in naming a park.
Cavanagh said while the process did work, it “left everybody pretty frustrated.” He noted that the current policy that was followed during the renaming process for Sister City International Park is for naming, not renaming, a park.
“I think it could be useful to (add) something to the effect of, ‘If a park is being renamed, the commission should take into account the original purpose and intent of the park’s most recent name,’” Cavanagh said. “If we’re taking a name away, somebody named that park that name for a reason.”
Council members expressed agreement with Cavanagh’s suggestion. Leisure Services Manager Marie Ware said she and staff will work with the commission to review the council’s discussion and consider adding a section on renaming of parks into the current park-naming policy.
After the meeting, Parks and Recreation Commission member Ron Axtell said any clarification to the policy would be helpful for the commission.
He noted that the commission received more than 100 suggestions for renaming the park, hosted several public meetings and engaged in robust discussion, but the council “went in a different direction” seemingly not based on the results of that process.
“Because of the way that played out, we want to make sure that we have a better understanding of the process ... so when we go through the process and get all that public input, that the public gets heard,” he said. “We just want to make sure that we do the best job we can as far as making a recommendation to the City Council.”