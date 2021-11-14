Dana Yerke has returned to the Telegraph Herald as distribution center manager, a position she formerly held for seven years.
•
Medical Associates Clinic announced that Molly Boge joined the urology department as a physician’s assistant.
•
Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions announced hiring:
Amy McFadden as a physical therapist.
Tom Goodman as a yoga instructor.
•
HTLF announced:
Kenzie Schambow has been hired as a switchboard operator.
Greg Arnold has been promoted to senior vice president, director of product management and delivery.
•
Dennis Hoffman, of Mi-T-M, has been promoted to director of fabrication. In his new role, he will serve on the corporation’s board of directors.
•
Medical Associates Clinicrecently announced that Dr. Christopher Omerza has been certified with the American Board of Surgery. Certified surgeons demonstrate commitment to professionalism, lifelong learning and quality patient care.
•
EXIT Realty Corp. International honored several EXIT Realty Dubuque real estate agents during its recent awards presentation broadcast.
The Silver Award, in recognition for closing 50 to 74 real estate transaction sides between July 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021, was awarded to sales representatives Jamie Blake and Austin Healy, franchisee Dennis Buchheit and associate broker JasonConrad.
The Bronze Award, in recognition of closing 25 to 49 real estate transaction sides between July 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021, was awarded to sales representatives Tiffany Mangler, Sharon Gaul, Laurie Birch, Jared Levy and Gwen Kosel, and associate broker Steve Davis.
•
Kim Budde, of Kunkel and Associates, was elected as chair of Stonehill Communities Governing Board.