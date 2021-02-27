The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Daric A. Lawrence, 35, of 3870 1/2 Peru Road, was arrested at 12:34 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Hamblin Court and Pennsylvania Avenue on charges of control of a firearm by a domestic abuse offender, second-offense operating while under the influence, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Crystal S. Fulton, 35, of La Motte, Iowa, was arrested at 2:03 a.m. Friday in the area of the Southwest Arterial’s intersection with U.S. 61/151 on charges of two counts of child endangerment and first-offense operating while under the influence.