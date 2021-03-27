Iowa students this spring are taking the state’s standardized tests for the first time in two years — and the second time ever for this particular exam.
Schools statewide are now in the testing window for the Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress, which was introduced in 2019 and then canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Students at Dubuque Community Schools’ secondary campuses will start taking their tests next week.
Meanwhile, Illinois and Wisconsin students also are taking state tests this year amid the pandemic.
Tri-state area school leaders said they generally feel good about the progress their students have made this year, which they hope will show up on state test results. Still, they remain cognizant of the pandemic’s impacts.
“I think it will give a picture of where we are,” said Julie Lange, director of digital literacy for Dubuque Community Schools. “Clearly, there have been some hurdles the past year for everybody, and we’re looking forward to seeing what the data shows and creating that action plan going forward.”
States have made some adjustments to the administration of their annual assessments to accommodate pandemic impacts, and in some cases, they are asking federal officials for flexibility in how test results are used for accountability purposes.
U.S. Department of Education officials are allowing states to ask for waivers to requirements to identify schools for comprehensive or targeted support or calculate progress toward long-term goals. However, federal officials told states last month that they were not inviting “blanket waivers of assessments.”
Kelly Simon, director of curriculum, instruction and assessment for the Western Dubuque Community School District, said that, if given the choice, the district would not be administering the ISASP this year because students still are dealing with the impacts of the pandemic.
That choice is out of their hands, though, so educators are focused on making sure they know students are doing well while recognizing that children have dealt with plenty of challenges in the past year. However, Simon said students have recovered much of the learning they lost during the pandemic.
“We’re not nervous about our results to be honest, and if it shows that there’s still some gaps for these grade levels, we have time to recover that as well,” Simon said.
Lange said data obtained from this year’s exam will be hard to compare to the last time it was administered in 2019, and not just because of the pandemic.
This year will mark the first time Dubuque students have taken the test in an online format, and the state has made some changes to the test since 2019.
“It’s kind of apples to oranges,” Lange said. “It’s really going to be an opportunity to set a new baseline for data because the test is different, and kids are taking it online versus a paper-pencil model.”
She said she is not worried about what test data from this year shows, noting that the district delivers strong instruction and that whatever the data is, officials will use it to make a plan and take action accordingly.
Tim Vincent, superintendent of the Galena, Ill., school district, said that he disagrees with the requirement that students take their state assessments, particularly as the state is seeking an accountability waiver. However, he and his staff are trying to treat the testing as they normally would so students continue getting the message that it’s important to take the tests seriously.
Vincent said he will look at the results of the state tests but will lean more heavily on local assessments to make decisions, especially as the pandemic has impacted the past two school years.
“I just think that there’s so many caveats when you look at student achievement for this year, that a test that is so far removed, the results are so far removed, I don’t know that that necessarily can be used to really guide anything, especially with the circumstances that kids are going through right now,” he said.
Lisa Krapfl, director of curriculum and assessment at Holy Family Catholic Schools in Dubuque, said educators are looking at the ISASP as just one part of their assessment picture but that staff have been working hard to keep students on track this year.
“I’m hoping our hard work can give us something to look at and say, ‘Hey, we didn’t fall way behind,’” Krapfl said. “I think all of us are wondering, in any school system or district, what is this going to show us because two years ago was the first time we took it?”