PEOSTA, Iowa — Two people were taken to hospitals after a crash Friday night in Dubuque County.
Ryan W. Kenneally, 23, of Peosta, was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and Bryce G. McAndrew, 23, of Peosta, was transported to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment for their injuries, according to a report obtained Tuesday from the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at 9:10 p.m. Friday on Thunder Hills Road near its intersection with Chesterman Road. Authorities said Joseph M. Rennison, 22, of Epworth, was driving north on Thunder Hills Road when he lost control of his vehicle on the icy roadway, causing it to leave the road and crash into a tree.
Kenneally and McAndrew were passengers in Rennison’s vehicle.