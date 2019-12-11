Local residents will have a chance to weigh in as City of Dubuque officials again explore the possibility of opening city parks and trails to leashed, licensed pets.
The city’s Parks and Recreation Commission met Tuesday night to consider times for a public input meeting. They ultimately opted to schedule a session for 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Historic Federal Building, 350 W. Sixth St.
Anyone who would like to weigh in on the proposal is invited to attend.
“Having a meeting like this is not mandatory, but it’s a good thing for us to do,” said Jennifer Tigges, a member of the commission.
It’s a familiar subject for city officials. Various ordinance amendments have been proposed over the years, each designed to scale back Dubuque’s pet-free parks policy.
While City Council members have not previously been open to sweeping changes, they did vote to open some trails and parks — such as A.Y. McDonald park — to pets.
The latest proposal would limit permitted pets to dogs and cats, which would be allowed in most parks, trails and city-owned public spaces. However, there would be several exceptions.
Properties in which pets would not be permitted include Bunker Hill Golf Course, the Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, both Sutton and Flora swimming pools, Veterans Memorial Plaza, fenced-in sporting areas, buildings listed on the National Register of Historic Places and children’s recreational areas.
Dogs and cats would need to be leashed. Any unleashed animals found on city property would be impounded. The proposed ordinance states owners must pick up and dispose of their pets’ waste.
Unleashed dogs would be allowed in the city’s pet park and the John G. Bergfeld Recreation Area.
Tigges said she hopes the ordinance update goes the distance this time around.
“I have been down this road before,” she said. “This should have been passed years ago.”
Those who are unable to attend the meeting will have the opportunity to express their thoughts through an online survey, which will be available from Jan. 10 through 21.
Dubuque Park Division Manager Steve Fehsal said gathering public comment and continuing discussion on the proposed ordinance is an important prerequisite to a vote.
“This is the beginning of this process,” Fehsal said. “The next step is public engagement.”