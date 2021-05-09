A jury recently convicted a man of a sex crime on the University of Dubuque campus.
The Dubuque County jury found Yahye A. Sallahadin, 18, with a listed address of St. Paul, Minn., guilty of one count of third- degree sexual abuse, while finding him not guilty of a second count.
His sentencing hearing in this case has been set for June 28.
Court documents state that Sallahadin, then a UD student, invited a female student to his room during the fall 2020 semester, physically forced her to drink vodka and sexually abused her while she was passed out. The victim reported biting him when she came to and fleeing his room.
The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information of victims of sexual crimes.
Police reported that Sallahadin admitted to being bit by the woman and that she was intoxicated, documents state, but he denied providing any alcohol to her. He was arrested for the incident in January.
Sallahadin also was arrested in January on a charge of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse for a separate alleged incident.
Court documents state that he assaulted and groped another student that he knew in the fall of 2020 in a commons area on campus. The documents state that the victim was on a video call with a relative at the time of the attack and that the relative witnessed parts of it.
He has a hearing scheduled in that case on May 14.