The City of Dubuque’s Jule transit service will receive $1 million in federal funding to expand its fleet.
The Federal Transit Administration grant will be used in part to buy “zero-emission transit vehicles,” according to a press release Tuesday from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Other planned upgrades include new solar-powered pedestrian shelters, ticket vending machines and electronic information boards “with real-time bus schedule and route information,” the release states.
The grant is part of $6.6 million awarded in Iowa through the Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities Program.