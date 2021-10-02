A Dubuque teen recently pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a January burglary and shooting.
Dwayne M. Howard, 18, pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges of second-degree burglary, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and going armed with intent. Under the proposed plea deal, charges of first-degree robbery, assault while participating in a felony, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and carrying weapons would be dismissed.
Howard’s sentencing hearing is set for Nov. 22. His plea document states that the state will request Howard go to prison, and he faces a sentence of up to 25 years. However, Howard’s plea states that he is requesting a suspended sentence and two to five years of probation.
The charges stemmed from a shooting that occurred Jan. 23 near 1075 Walnut St.
Court documents state that Dylan A. Pace, 22, and Bernard E. Esters, 27, were sitting in a vehicle while Latornce Smith, 44, stood near it. Two men approached, one wearing a dark-colored jacket and one wearing a red, puffy jacket.
Smith told police that the man in the dark jacket opened the vehicle’s rear side door, “pointed a gun at (two of the men) and asked for everything they had,” documents state. The men struggled over the gun, and a gunshot was fired at Pace, who was not hit.
Traffic camera footage showed the man wearing the dark-colored jacket dropping a handgun magazine while fleeing the scene, documents state. Footage also shows the man wearing the red jacket firing at the vehicle with what appears to be a revolver before also fleeing.
Investigators found two bullet holes in the vehicle, documents state. They also used social media and the jackets worn by the shooters to identify Howard and Caine Dominguez-Schiesl, 19.
Documents state that Howard fled to a Dubuque residence on Feb. 24 when he saw police. Officers obtained a search warrant for the residence and found a shoebox with a revolver consistent with the one used in the Jan. 23 shooting and paperwork linked to Howard.
Online court records do not list charges yet against Dominguez-Schiesl in connection with the incident.