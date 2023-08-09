MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Maquoketa City Council members this week authorized a funding match for a federal grant that, if awarded, would help a local child care provider improve its facility and expand services.
At their Monday meeting, council members voted, 7-0, to commit $120,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to serve as a local match for a Community Development Block Grant of up to $600,000. The city will apply for the grant later this month on behalf of Sunshine Learning Center, which would use the funds to update its aging building.
City Manager Josh Boldt said he discussed the match in several group settings throughout the community and had heard no negative feedback.
“I don’t think this comes with too much resistance, and I think it’s a smart move for the City Council to support this,” he said, later adding, “This expenditure is completely contingent on if a grant is awarded.”
Tricia Wagner, grants and program development coordinator with East Central Intergovernmental Association, told the council that Sunshine Learning Center’s primary obstacle is the age of their building at 101 Creslane Drive.
She noted that during the most recent academic year, the center needed to replace two commercial furnaces, an air conditioner, a freezer, a stove and a water heater, as well as repair various electrical issues.
“Despite recent attempts at fundraising, Sunshine Learning Center still is in a difficult financial position ... evidenced by the aged and deteriorating structure that continues to go unaddressed due to the lack of funds after payroll and utility expenses,” she said. “Closure of Sunshine would be catastrophic to the city.”
The center currently serves 53 households, encompassing about 100 children from 6 weeks to 12 years old, with a waiting list of more than 50 children.
The project, estimated to cost $575,000, would include adding a new classroom to serve 19 additional children. Other proposed updates include replacing the parking lot and creating accessible sidewalks, modifying drop-off and pickup areas, reworking playground fencing, replacing the roof, windows and doors, creating a secure front entrance, adding new plumbing, electrical, lighting and HVAC systems and more.
During the public hearing, local resident Kalli Bormann spoke in support of the center’s project. She attended Sunshine Learning Center as a child, and her 2½-year-old son now attends the child care center, which she described as “rich in love and experiences.”
“He comes home every day telling me about what he’s done, and I just don’t want to see that falter because the center is not up to the amazing capacity that it absolutely can be with your guys’ support,” she said. “The love (the staff) give to those kiddos is phenomenal, and they deserve to go to work every day in a place that they can be proud of.”
MacKie Duhme, executive director of Sunshine Learning Center, said Tuesday that center staff are grateful the council approved the local match. She said officials hope to know within two months if they have been selected for the grant.
“This is such a big deal for Sunshine. It’s so overdue for what this building has needed for so long,” she said.