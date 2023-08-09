MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Maquoketa City Council members this week authorized a funding match for a federal grant that, if awarded, would help a local child care provider improve its facility and expand services.

At their Monday meeting, council members voted, 7-0, to commit $120,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to serve as a local match for a Community Development Block Grant of up to $600,000. The city will apply for the grant later this month on behalf of Sunshine Learning Center, which would use the funds to update its aging building.

