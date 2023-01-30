Temperatures are set to drop again this week in the tri-state area, but Kaytlan Moeller said that’s no reason to remain indoors.
“We weren’t meant to hibernate — we were meant to be active,” said Moeller, a naturalist with Dubuque County Conservation. “There’s so much more you can see (outdoors) in winter. In the summer, the vegetation can get so overpowering. In the winter, you can see things you can’t otherwise see, like animal tracks. Sunrises and sunsets also are so much better in winter. If you don’t go outside, you’re going to miss it.”
Moeller discussed dressing for outdoor winter activities Sunday at Swiss Valley Nature Preserve. About a half dozen people rented snowshoes to hike at the preserve while Moeller talked.
“There’s no such thing as bad weather,” Moeller said. “There’s just bad clothing and bad attitudes. When I go outside, I layer and layer and layer.”
Moeller recommends wearing three layers of winter gear, beginning with a base layer of wool, specifically a type of wool called Merino, a thinner, softer wool that is easy to wear close to the skin.
“Remember that it is wool for everything — when cotton gets wet it stays wet, but wool wicks sweat away from the body,” Moeller said. “You just don’t want (the wool garments) to be too constricting, because you want air to circulate.”
Moeller recommends starting with tops and bottoms of wool before adding a middle layer, meant to insulate.
“If you’re going cross-country skiing or snowshoeing, don’t wear a heavy coat, because your body will generate heat as you exercise,” she said.
Moeller said down or synthetic down coats can provide the insulation required of a middle layer, with synthetics often staying drier in wet, snowy conditions.
Moeller’s outer layer is often a waterproof shell, such as a raincoat.
“If a raincoat is water resistant, it is also wind resistant,” she said.
Catherine Wilhelm, of Farley, Iowa, sought ideas from Moeller for outfitting her family for snowshoeing excursions.
“I’m trying to increase our activity in the winter months,” Wilhelm said. “We live in Farley and the Heritage Trail is right there.”
Moeller discussed winter gear options from top to bottom, from neoprene boots to hats with ear flaps and neck gaiters.
Moeller also recommends choosing mittens over fingered gloves.
“Fingers together generate more heat,” she said of the mitten advantage.
Moeller recommends one-piece winter suits for kids.
“Kids are harder to dress for the (winter) outdoors,” she said. “(One-piece suits) are easy to put on and take off and no snow can get in.”
Long-collared mittens that clasp around the wrist can also work best for kids, Moeller said.
Once people are dressed for the weather, Moeller recommends making adjustments as necessary.
“That’s the great part about layering — it’s like an onion,” she said. “If a layer isn’t appropriate (for the weather), you can take a layer off and adjust as you go.”
