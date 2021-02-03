PEOSTA, Iowa — Peosta recently received a grant to help coordinate future planning and create an economic development organization.
The city received a $5,000 Power of Connection grant administered jointly by ITC Midwest and Iowa Rural Development Council, according to a press release.
It states that the grant program helps fund feasibility studies, strategic planning and non-construction/equipment elements of rural projects. The grant will enable the city to hire a consultant to facilitate the creation of an economic development organization.