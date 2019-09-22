Schools

Dubuque Elementary Schools

Monday: Mini corn dogs or sunbutter and jelly sandwich with string cheese, steamed carrots and pineapple.

Tuesday: Soft-shell taco or deli turkey sandwich, refried beans and mandarin oranges.

Wednesday: Mandarin orange chicken over rice or sunbutter and jelly sandwich with string cheese, oriental mixed vegetables and orange wedges.

Thursday: Cheese quesadilla or deli turkey sandwich, mixed vegetables and peaches.

Friday: Macaroni and cheese with Goldfish crackers or sunbutter and jelly sandwich with string cheese, steamed corn and cinnamon applesauce.

Dubuque Middle Schools

Monday: Popcorn chicken with roll or shredded barbecue pork sandwich, garden salad and peaches.

Tuesday: Nachos grande or hot ham and cheese croissant sandwich, seasoned black beans and fruit cocktail.

Wednesday: Chicken alfredo with breadstick or cheeseburger on a bun, green beans and mandarin oranges.

Thursday: Sloppy joe sandwich or pepperoni pizza, broccoli with cheese and pears.

Friday: Fish and cheese sub sandwich or chicken sandwich, mixed vegetables and pineapple.

Dubuque Public High Schools

Monday: Walking taco with Spanish rice or chicken sandwich, garden salad and fruit mix.

Tuesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce and breadstick or chicken bacon ranch wrap, baby carrots and mandarin oranges.

Wednesday: Oven-baked chicken with roll or pork tenderloin sandwich, coleslaw and pears.

Thursday: Chili with soft pretzel or all-beef hot dog on a bun, mixed vegetables and fresh fruit.

Friday: Chicken fajita bowl or grilled ham and cheese sandwich, green beans and peaches.

East Dubuque High School

Monday: Barbecue rib sandwich or grilled chicken sandwich, baked beans and salad bar.

Tuesday: Cheeseburger on a bun or ham and cheese wrap, french fries and salad bar.

Wednesday: Popcorn chicken with roll or mini corn dogs with roll, seasoned corn and salad bar.

Thursday: Bosco sticks or pulled pork sandwich, seasoned peas and salad bar.

Friday: Macaroni and cheese with roll or sloppy joe sandwich, green beans and salad bar.

Wahlert High School

Monday: Popcorn chicken, potato smiles and orange wedges.

Tuesday: Baked potato bar, tossed salad and mandarin oranges.

Wednesday: Mandarin orange chicken with bread or two egg rolls, stir-fry vegetables and sliced peaches.

Thursday: Cheeseburger macaroni with garlic toast, carrot fries and honeydew melon.

Friday: Walking taco or taco burger, baked beans and fruit cups.

Western Dubuque High School

Monday: Chicken wings, Sun Chips and pears.

Tuesday: Biscuit with gravy and sausage patty, hash browns and cinnamon apples.

Wednesday: Chicken strips with roll, corn and peaches.

Thursday: Cheeseburger macaroni, garden salad and apple slices.

Friday: Fish sticks, baked beans and orange wedges.

Senior Citizens

Alverno Apartments and Ecumenical Tower and Mobile Meals (both 543-7065)

Monday: Italian sausage, onions and peppers with marinara sauce over penne pasta, green peas and mandarin oranges.

Tuesday: Tuna salad sandwich, broccoli/cheese soup and cottage cheese with pineapple tidbits.

Wednesday: Honey mustard chicken, baked sweet potato and fruit gelatin.

Thursday: Beef pot roast with gravy, mixed vegetables and peach pie.

Friday: Glazed ham, spinach and baked cookie.

Lifetime Center (556-3305)

Monday: Chicken cordon bleu, au gratin potatoes and peaches.

Tuesday: Tilapia, rice pilaf and fruit cocktail.

Wednesday: Swiss steak with tomatoes, carrots and apple crisp.

Thursday: Beef stroganoff, green beans and mandarin oranges.

Friday: Barbecued pulled pork sandwich, baked beans and fruit cocktail.

Windsor Park (582-5100)

Monday: Chicken salad sandwich with soup, dessert and drink.

Tuesday: Goulash, dessert and drink.

Wednesday: Prime rib, dessert and drink.

Thursday: Roast pork, dessert and drink.

Friday: Baked tilapia, dessert and drink.

Golden Meals (815-232-8896)

Monday: Swedish meatballs, parslied potatoes and fresh fruit.

Tuesday: Chicken with dumplings, buttered carrots and peaches.

Wednesday: Meatloaf, corn and fresh fruit.

Thursday: Roast pork loin, mixed vegetables and fresh fruit.

Friday: Chicken salad sandwich, pea salad and peaches.

