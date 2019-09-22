Schools
Dubuque Elementary Schools
Monday: Mini corn dogs or sunbutter and jelly sandwich with string cheese, steamed carrots and pineapple.
Tuesday: Soft-shell taco or deli turkey sandwich, refried beans and mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Mandarin orange chicken over rice or sunbutter and jelly sandwich with string cheese, oriental mixed vegetables and orange wedges.
Thursday: Cheese quesadilla or deli turkey sandwich, mixed vegetables and peaches.
Friday: Macaroni and cheese with Goldfish crackers or sunbutter and jelly sandwich with string cheese, steamed corn and cinnamon applesauce.
Dubuque Middle Schools
Monday: Popcorn chicken with roll or shredded barbecue pork sandwich, garden salad and peaches.
Tuesday: Nachos grande or hot ham and cheese croissant sandwich, seasoned black beans and fruit cocktail.
Wednesday: Chicken alfredo with breadstick or cheeseburger on a bun, green beans and mandarin oranges.
Thursday: Sloppy joe sandwich or pepperoni pizza, broccoli with cheese and pears.
Friday: Fish and cheese sub sandwich or chicken sandwich, mixed vegetables and pineapple.
Dubuque Public High Schools
Monday: Walking taco with Spanish rice or chicken sandwich, garden salad and fruit mix.
Tuesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce and breadstick or chicken bacon ranch wrap, baby carrots and mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Oven-baked chicken with roll or pork tenderloin sandwich, coleslaw and pears.
Thursday: Chili with soft pretzel or all-beef hot dog on a bun, mixed vegetables and fresh fruit.
Friday: Chicken fajita bowl or grilled ham and cheese sandwich, green beans and peaches.
East Dubuque High School
Monday: Barbecue rib sandwich or grilled chicken sandwich, baked beans and salad bar.
Tuesday: Cheeseburger on a bun or ham and cheese wrap, french fries and salad bar.
Wednesday: Popcorn chicken with roll or mini corn dogs with roll, seasoned corn and salad bar.
Thursday: Bosco sticks or pulled pork sandwich, seasoned peas and salad bar.
Friday: Macaroni and cheese with roll or sloppy joe sandwich, green beans and salad bar.
Wahlert High School
Monday: Popcorn chicken, potato smiles and orange wedges.
Tuesday: Baked potato bar, tossed salad and mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Mandarin orange chicken with bread or two egg rolls, stir-fry vegetables and sliced peaches.
Thursday: Cheeseburger macaroni with garlic toast, carrot fries and honeydew melon.
Friday: Walking taco or taco burger, baked beans and fruit cups.
Western Dubuque High School
Monday: Chicken wings, Sun Chips and pears.
Tuesday: Biscuit with gravy and sausage patty, hash browns and cinnamon apples.
Wednesday: Chicken strips with roll, corn and peaches.
Thursday: Cheeseburger macaroni, garden salad and apple slices.
Friday: Fish sticks, baked beans and orange wedges.
Senior Citizens
Alverno Apartments and Ecumenical Tower and Mobile Meals (both 543-7065)
Monday: Italian sausage, onions and peppers with marinara sauce over penne pasta, green peas and mandarin oranges.
Tuesday: Tuna salad sandwich, broccoli/cheese soup and cottage cheese with pineapple tidbits.
Wednesday: Honey mustard chicken, baked sweet potato and fruit gelatin.
Thursday: Beef pot roast with gravy, mixed vegetables and peach pie.
Friday: Glazed ham, spinach and baked cookie.
Lifetime Center (556-3305)
Monday: Chicken cordon bleu, au gratin potatoes and peaches.
Tuesday: Tilapia, rice pilaf and fruit cocktail.
Wednesday: Swiss steak with tomatoes, carrots and apple crisp.
Thursday: Beef stroganoff, green beans and mandarin oranges.
Friday: Barbecued pulled pork sandwich, baked beans and fruit cocktail.
Windsor Park (582-5100)
Monday: Chicken salad sandwich with soup, dessert and drink.
Tuesday: Goulash, dessert and drink.
Wednesday: Prime rib, dessert and drink.
Thursday: Roast pork, dessert and drink.
Friday: Baked tilapia, dessert and drink.
Golden Meals (815-232-8896)
Monday: Swedish meatballs, parslied potatoes and fresh fruit.
Tuesday: Chicken with dumplings, buttered carrots and peaches.
Wednesday: Meatloaf, corn and fresh fruit.
Thursday: Roast pork loin, mixed vegetables and fresh fruit.
Friday: Chicken salad sandwich, pea salad and peaches.