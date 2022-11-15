MANCHESTER, Iowa — A local hospital is one of the first four rural health care facilities in the state to join a program designed to reduce opioid misuse in Iowa by implementing altered surgical protocols.
Manchester’s Regional Medical Center is participating in the Billion Pill Pledge, a program that aims to reduce the misuse of opioids by shifting post-surgical pain relief away from addictive medications. The initiative was designed by Iowa City-based Goldfinch Health and supported by the Iowa Attorney General’s Office with funds from an opioid settlement.
“This is not about demonizing opioids,” said John Greenwood, chief operating officer and co-founder of Goldfinch. “This is about shifting the burden of pain relief to non-addictive medications.”
Officials at Regional Medical Center declined to comment on the hospital’s participation in the program beyond a quote provided by hospital CEO Danette Kramer in a press release:
“We are proud to be one of the first hospitals in northeast Iowa to partner with the Billion Pill Pledge program. With this program, we are continuing to help patients recover from surgical procedures with pain management techniques all while being conscious of the opioid crisis in our country. We are excited to see how this program can maintain our pain management process while also helping reduce the amount of opioids in our community.”
The Manchester hospital joins Decatur County Hospital in Leon, Cherokee (Iowa) Regional Medical Center and Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars in becoming the initial rural hospitals in the program.
Greenwood said another six rural hospitals will join the initial phase of the program, which is named for a goal to reduce the amount of leftover opioids after surgeries by 1 billion pills nationwide.
Greenwood said studies indicate that surgery often serves as a gateway for opioid use and dependence, with about 9% of surgery patients who have never used opioids before surgery becoming long-term users of the drugs after surgery.
A key component of the program is treating pain before the patient undergoes a procedure.
“The idea is to get ahead of the pain and stay ahead of the pain, so the morning of the procedure we give patients three or four non-addictive pain medications,” Greenwood said.
Patients also are sent home with a package for the disposal of any leftover opioids they are prescribed. Patients place the opioids in the package and add water, deactivating the drugs. The package then can be thrown away.
“This approach reduces the amount of opioids prescribed post-surgery,” said Lynn Hicks, chief of staff of the Iowa Attorney General’s Office. “That results in not having opioids sitting around in people’s medicine cabinets. We need to reduce the number of people addicted. We’ve done some work on the treatment end of it, and this is our first step to address the prevention aspect of this.”
A spokeswoman for UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital said there is no similar initiative at the Dubuque hospital. MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center did not provide information on surgery-related opioid initiatives.
The Billion Pill Pledge program initially will target its efforts at rural hospitals.
“Opioids addiction does impact all of our communities, and the idea is to expand the program to the rest of the state,” Greenwood said. “We are going to work with larger organizations, too.”
Hicks said targeting rural hospitals initially ensures that settlement dollars are available outside of Iowa’s major cities.
“You can get really good care at these rural, regional hospitals, and this is a way to raise the standard of care at these hospitals by bringing these (pain management) techniques,” he said. “We hope to show that this (program) is a great model. We’re trying to show how some of this (settlement) money can be used.”
