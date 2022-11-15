MANCHESTER, Iowa — A local hospital is one of the first four rural health care facilities in the state to join a program designed to reduce opioid misuse in Iowa by implementing altered surgical protocols.

Manchester’s Regional Medical Center is participating in the Billion Pill Pledge, a program that aims to reduce the misuse of opioids by shifting post-surgical pain relief away from addictive medications. The initiative was designed by Iowa City-based Goldfinch Health and supported by the Iowa Attorney General’s Office with funds from an opioid settlement.

