One person was injured Friday when a vehicle and motorcycle collided in Dubuque.
Cory D. Haan, 19, of Asbury, Iowa, transported himself to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment, according to the crash report.
The crash occurred at about 2:15 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Meinen Court and Asbury Road. The report states that Haan, who was riding a motorcycle, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Zackery T. Engel, 24, of Minooka, Ill.
Haan was cited with failure to maintain control of his vehicle and violation of the conditions of a restricted license.