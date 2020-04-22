The words were fuzzy and jumbled when they fell from the doctors’ mouths and rattled through Debby Reed’s ears.
It was as if they were running through a checklist of what was wrong with her car’s engine. Every word seemed as emotionless and empty as the last.
Except it wasn’t her car they were examining. It was her daughter.
Erica Reed’s brain was swelling, and doctors were unsure why or what they could do to help.
The epilepsy with which Erica was diagnosed as a child wracked her body with severe weekly — sometimes daily — seizures for more than 20 years. It was the reason her brain was swelling, doctors thought.
As Debby stood by her daughter’s side, she stared at a screen projecting Erica’s brain activity.
“She’s not in there anymore,” Debby remembers thinking when doctors declared her youngest daughter brain dead in November 2018.
But she found strength in a single thought: What if Erica’s death could save a life?
“Our worst day ever is going to be (someone’s) best day ever,” said Debby, of Eldridge, Iowa. “That’s really what drove us forward.”
A turning point
Mike Fleming, 66, spent more than 30 years in the classroom at Dubuque Senior High School, where he taught English and coached basketball and baseball.
Every once in awhile, he caught himself feeling sluggish or nauseated. But it would come and then go.
It wasn’t until his symptoms worsened that he decided to consult a doctor.
The doctors tried to troubleshoot his problems and put him on a round of steroids. Nothing did the trick, said Fleming’s wife, Beth.
“There was just one afternoon where he just couldn’t get out of a chair,” she said.
His family took him to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, which later transported him by emergency helicopter to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
Mike’s liver was failing, the family soon learned, and he was in line to receive a liver transplant. But as Mike struggled to survive in the intensive care unit, his kidneys began to fail.
“We gathered around, and it was just the waiting game,” Beth said. “In the back of my head, I was planning a funeral.”
The perfect match
At the same time, in the same hospital, Debby and her family agonized about donating Erica’s lungs, kidneys and liver.
Debby hoped something would change, the doctors would discover a solution and Erica’s life would be saved. But she knew she had to make the decision.
Erica remained on life support for three days before a liver recipient was found.
At about noon Nov. 7, Debby’s vision tunneled as she walked next to her daughter, who was rolled out of the intensive care unit toward an operating room.
She stooped down and pulled Erica’s cheek to hers.
“I love you,” Debby whispered. “I’ll see you later.”
Nearby, Beth Fleming was struggling to sleep when she heard a nurse enter the room. The doctors needed to see her.
“They found a liver,’” Beth said. “I about dropped to my knees.”
The doctors said it was a perfect match.
A love for life
The thought of three lives Erica would save gave Debby and her family courage to face the grief.
“When you are sitting at a family lounge at a University of Iowa hospital room, you are in such a low place,” she said. “Just thinking about the families when they got the call helped us through it all.”
Erica had not let her epilepsy or other disabilities impair her love for life. Her favorite things were grocery shopping, the color pink, zebras and doughnuts with sprinkles.
And she was sassy, Debby laughed.
“She had the most beautiful blue eyes,” she said. “Whoever she was with, she could ground them to the important things by telling jokes and making people laugh.”
Debby wondered about the people who had received her daughter’s organs.
“It’s really important to me that they are doing well,” Debby said. “I don’t want to be intrusive, but I want to make sure they are OK.”
After his transplant, Mike was told to write a letter to his donor family. But he was wary.
“I could have really easily written,” Mike said. “I struggled with the thought. How do I write with my jubilance for life, knowing that they lost someone?”
Months later, when he was able to start driving again, he headed out one morning to grab his wife a cappuccino and pick up a newspaper.
He had struggled with his appetite since the surgery, and almost nothing appealed to him. Until he spotted a cake doughnut with sprinkles while getting his wife’s drink.
The coffee-and-doughnut stop became his morning routine. He had never really eaten breakfast or liked doughnuts before, but they were what he craved.
“I was not a doughnut fan,” Mike said. “I wasn’t much of a breakfast eater, period. Whatever reason was that day, it just hit me.”
A letter eventually came for him. It was from his donor’s family.
Mike was stunned when he read the words.
“We sometimes wonder (with a smile) if you ever get an unexplainable craving for a doughnut, since she loved doughnuts so much (with sprinkles, of course),” the letter stated.
“It was honestly an attempt to lighten things up,” Debby later said. “I felt if my letter was just full of sorrow, that might discourage someone from writing back.”
But a wave of emotion overcame Mike.
“Needless to say, I bawled my eyes out,” he said.
Since the initial letter in the spring of 2019, the Fleming and Reed families have met several times. They recently got together to celebrate what would have been Erica’s 37th birthday on March 2.
“The big thing we are taking from this is that Erica’s story did not end with her death,” Debby said. “They were brave to face our heartbreak and to be reminded that his life was saved because of our daughter’s death.”
Both Mike and Debby have traveled throughout the state together to speak about the importance of organ donations and how it changed their lives forever.
The first time Mike hugged Debby, it was unreal, she said. It was almost like hugging her lost daughter.
“It’s a really rare relationship when you are standing next to someone that has a part of the person you care very much for,” she said. “Erica’s gift was helping to give him life.”
With most doughnut shops closed because of the coronavirus outbreak, Mike has spent the past few weeks stuck at home without his morning treat.
Instead, he butters his toast and sits down to eat while thinking of Erica, his “special, unique angel” who saved his life.
Then he adds some sprinkles, of course.