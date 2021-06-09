The City of Dubuque’s drinking water supply met state and federal quality requirements and had no violations in 2020, according to a newly released report.
The city Water Department published its annual water quality report. Testing results include tests for “regulated contaminants that were at detectable levels in the distributed water,” the report states.
It notes that there was an elevated fluoride event on Feb. 5, 2020, which was remedied that day and did not result in a violation.
The report is available at cityofdubuque.org/2021waterquality. Printed copies are available at locations including City Hall, Carnegie-Stout Public Library and Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave.
The city’s Eagle Point Water Plant produces an average of 6.5 million gallons of treated water daily, according to a press release.