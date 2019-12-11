FENNIMORE, Wis. – Southwest Wisconsin Technical College will hold commencement ceremonies at 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, in the Lenz Conference Center.
This year’s commencement speaker is Rubilly Wilson, a non-traditional student from Mineral Point, according to a press release. Wilson will graduate with a technical diploma in cosmetology.This fall, 100 students will graduate from Southwest Tech. Fourteen of those are online students. There are 74 blended graduates, meaning their classes involved both online and face-to-face instruction.