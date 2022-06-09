EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — East Dubuque officials this week stressed the need for new fire and police stations as they shared their plans for new facilities with City Council members.
East Dubuque City Council members received an update on plans for both stations at a meeting this week. Mike Ruden, of Origin Design, shared floor plans and renderings with council members.
Ruden said the fire station currently is estimated to cost $3.8 million and the police station, $3.2 million. However, he noted that bids for the projects could come in much higher due to inflation and ongoing supply chain issues.
City Manager Loras Herrig told council members he expected to hear from the U.S. Department of Agriculture within the next month about how big of a loan the agency would give the city for the projects. Once those numbers come into focus, Herrig anticipates the council will hold a special meeting to discuss financing for the work.
“We need to look at the whole picture of, ‘Here’s what we can borrow. Here’s what we can afford,’” he said.
The proposed sites for both the fire and police stations are on vacant lots off of Sinsinawa Avenue.
The fire station, which would be next to The Other Side bar, would have 10,000 square feet of space on the first floor, Ruden said. It would feature space for two bunks and a shower room, as well as room to house five fire trucks, an ambulance and a command vehicle. The current building houses four vehicles, Fire Chief Joe Heim said.
The fire station plans also include an upper level for storage and room for future bunks if needed, Ruden said.
The police station was designed as a one-story, 5,800-square-foot building next to 2nd Street Slots. The design features two holding cells, an interrogation room, space for processing arrestees and room for a secure port that could hold three police vehicles.
“We’re not wasting an inch on this site,” Ruden said. “There’s no room to grow. We did not design for future floor space.”
Herrig also asked the council for ideas for a new temporary space for the Police Department, calling the current station “uninhabitable” and noting that water leaks into the building any time it rains.
Herrig said after the meeting that officers currently have the option to work out of City Hall, but because all records are stored at the police station, officers find it difficult to continually go back and forth.
Herrig said options being explored for a temporary location include moving the department to City Hall, leasing an empty space downtown or renting trailers.
At a minimum, the department would be in the temporary location for two years.
Herrig said the conditions of the current station will be on the agenda for the next City Council meeting.
“I think it has started to create health hazards,” Herrig said. “If you went in there tonight, you might have a tough time breathing. In the last six months, it’s really gone downhill, but it’s been going downhill for years.”
