The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Brandon S. Sams, 36, no permanent address, was arrested at 6:06 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Iowa and East Fourth streets on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Sams assaulted Amanda J. Lasley, 33, in a room they share at Canfield Hotel, 36 W. Fourth St.
- Sydney D. McNeil, 27, no permanent address, was arrested at 5:48 p.m. Monday at 3280 Hillcrest Road on a warrant charging two counts of domestic assault with strangulation, two counts of domestic assault with injury and two counts of interference with official acts. Court documents state that McNeil assaulted Kaitlyn N. Miles, 24, of 3280 Hillcrest Road, No. 9, at her residence on Monday and about one week earlier.
- Shelby M. Strong, 38, of 65 Burns St., was arrested at 12:01 a.m. Monday at her residence on a warrant charging third-degree burglary.
- Shannon L. Huser, 41, of 1308 Lincoln Ave., reported the theft of a motor vehicle worth $650 between midnight Friday and 8:20 p.m. Monday from her residence.