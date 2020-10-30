MANCHESTER, Iowa — The only three trout hatcheries in Iowa are located in the northeast region of the state: in Manchester, Elkader and Decorah.
The Manchester location, established in the 1890s, is the only one that both spawns and stocks trout for about 50 streams and 18 ponds for a 16-county region — and is a bit of an unlikely destination for visitors wanting to see something different.
Mike Steuck, Iowa Department of Natural Resources northeast regional fisheries supervisor, said the hatchery receives many visitors throughout the summer, but the prime time to come is when the property is bathed in red, oranges and yellows.
“The best time to come is in the fall, when you’re surrounded by all the fall colors,” he said. “Today (Wednesday), we’ll probably get about five or six cars, but on the weekend, we’ll get around 50 cars.”
Tom Allyn, of Manchester, has fished in eastern Iowa streams since the 1950s. Allyn said the hatchery gives people the unique opportunity to see how fish are raised, and the facility’s visitors then benefit the entire Delaware County area.
“For eastern Iowa, it supplies the trout for the trout streams, which draws in the fishermen, which draws in the campers who spend their money here,” Allyn said. “Local businesses around Manchester or New Vienna, towns that are near the trout streams, see an economic benefit, too.”
People can come to the fish hatchery from sunrise to sundown to walk among the raceways and ponds full of fish, Steuck said. However, indoor areas in which the spawning process happens have been closed to the public for months due to COVID-19.
“Hatching and raising fish is so specialized, so I wanted to isolate my staff as much as possible,” Steuck said. “Because if one of them got sick, the rest of us are not as good at taking care of the fish.”
Typically, school and family tours walk through the buildings in which tens of thousands of brown, brook and rainbow trout eggs are fertilized, he said. Steuck has a display he shows tours of each stage of a trout’s growth from egg to fingerling, the stage when a fish is about the size of a finger. Through the Iowa DNR hatchery program, Steuck said about 170,000 fingerlings are stocked in streams annually in order to grow naturally.
The DNR program also stocks about 330,000 trout at a “catchable size,” which is around a half-pound in weight. Trout typically reach that point after being fed twice per day for 15 months, Steuck said.
“We usually have fish food in little cups people could pick up, but we stopped that because we thought people would congregate,” Steuck said. “... It’s really fun to feed the fish. It really sucks we can’t have the public come feed them. They’ll usually swirl together and splash up.”
However, people still can come to see the swarms of yet-to-be-stocked trout outdoors. The trout stay in ponds and raceways pumped full of 55-degree groundwater year-round, so the fish are consistently kept in optimal conditions for growth.
Some of the biggest fish that can be seen are nearly the length of an arm, and Steuck said those stay well-fed at the hatchery for three to five years in order to spawn. Occasionally, Steuck added that kids eager to see the large fish have fallen into the pond. However, the water is shallow enough to not present much danger before they are pulled out.
Anglers also can fish at Spring Branch Creek, which runs for a mile through the hatchery’s property. While neighboring states like Wisconsin and Minnesota pause trout fishing for a period each year in order to spawn more fish, Steuck said people can fish for trout in Iowa at any time.
“We haven’t seen impacts to our population, so we keep it open,” he said.
Plenty of visitors also come out to picnic, he said, though the hatchery doesn’t track how many visitors come. The hatchery has a gazebo that people enjoy, and Steuck noted he often takes his family there for Mother’s Day.
Steuck also said people enjoy biking and viewing the waterfall at the Decorah Fish Hatchery, and the Big Spring Trout Hatchery in Elkader is popular with those wanting to fish in the Turkey River.
Gary Siegwarth, manager of the Big Spring hatchery, said the rustic campground near the hatchery also provides the unique opportunity to camp right on the banks of the Turkey River.
Additionally, the Elkader facility has a kids-only fishing pond on-site that’s popular with visitors, though the pond and other outdoor activities soon will be closed until April.
An increased number of visitors to the hatchery was witnessed this summer as people turned to outdoor activities due to the pandemic, Siegwarth added.
“A lot more people showed up on the Turkey River,” he said. “We saw it at the trout streams we stock, too. Places that don’t see a lot of fishing had worn-down paths.”