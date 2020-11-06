CASCADE, Iowa — The completion of a paving project helped open a road link between Cascade-area farmers and their major markets 65 years ago.
Crews finished paving Iowa 136 between Cascade and Worthington in November 1955, giving Cascade an unbroken, paved route north to the Twin Cities in the era before the interstate highway system.
Iowa 136 traverses Dubuque, Jones and Clinton counties, terminating at Clinton and Luxemburg, where it joins with U.S. 52.
The final paved portion of the roadway, from Cascade south to Onslow, was completed in 1961.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the paving north of Cascade in its Nov. 9, 1955, edition.
NEW FARM-MARKET ROAD IS OPENED AT CASCADE
Cascade celebrated the completion of Highway 136 between Worthington and Cascade on Tuesday.
Mayor Leo Dolphin cut the ribbon formally opening the newly blacktopped, 9-mile stretch.
About 50 guests attended a luncheon in the American Legion pavilion before the ceremony.
J.C. Devaney, of Cascade, described to the guests the importance of this farm-to-market link to the Cascade cattle-feeding area and townspeople.
Agitation for the completion of the road began actively in 1932, Devaney said, although local interest in the project is reportedly some 40 years old.
The new stretch gives Cascade an unbroken, blacktopped highway that stretches to the Twin Cities to the north and, after completion of a stretch to Onslow, Iowa, to St. Louis to the south.
The highway is a shortcut for area farmers and feeders that connects with main arteries to the Chicago market.
Cascade, inland from the river, depends entirely on highway transportation, since there has been no train service there in about 20 years. The town has never had regular-gauge train service.
Also present at the luncheon prepared by the Cascade American Legion Ladies Auxiliary were H.C. Lattner, Cedar Rapids, Iowa Highway Commission assistant district engineer; K.M. Bennett, Manchester, resident engineer; B.J. “Peck” Poesgate, Delhi, inspector of new construction; Dubuque County Supervisor John Tigges; County Engineer William Byrne; Dyersville Mayor Zeno Gebhard; Mrs. K.C. Baldwin, mother of former state Sen. Howard Baldwin, now of Elmhurst, Ill.; and others.
Letters of congratulations were received from Baldwin, who supported the project as senator; Mrs. Frank Kerrigan, Dubuque, whose late husband while state senator was noted for his active interest, support and advice during the long period of agitation for the highway; and Mayor Otto Hess, of Worthington.
Devaney remarked that the 9-mile link “would put new heart into the men engaged in the stock business” in the Cascade area.