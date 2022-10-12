DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Following a tradition of ownership by the families of deacons, Dyersville’s Christian gift shop, The Upper Room, has a new location at 109 First Ave. W. under the new ownership of Julia and Douglas Bean.
The Upper Room was founded by Kathy Riesburg in the upstairs of her husband’s locksmith business. Riesburg said she was involved heavily in her husband’s formation to become a deacon but was left without an outlet to channel it after his ordination in 2013. Riesburg said she was depressed and felt like she had no purpose until she felt divine inspiration to open The Upper Room.
Starting with $5,000 of their own money, Riesburg sold art and later expanded the store’s products to statues, jewelry, home decorations, crucifixes, homemade rosaries, books, liturgical wear for priests and deacons and church supplies such as candles and palms. The Upper Room became a supplier for churches.
Over the years, the store grew so large that Riesburg decided it was time to pass it on.
“God just took the reins, and it blossomed,” she said. “It went from nothing to a store bursting at the seams. I had it for eight years but was under so much stress working for my son, being the deacon’s wife and running The Upper Room that I was all-consumed. I prayed the Lord would send someone along, and another deacon’s wife who we mentored during their formation stepped forward, and I passed everything on to her.”
Ownership passed to Dee McCarraher for almost a year, but she didn’t think it was a good fit for her and began looking for another owner. When she was unable to find one, it looked like the store would close until another deacon’s wife, Julia Bean, felt a calling to fill the position this year.
“I’ve always had a love for shops like this with faith-type items,” Bean said. “I never saw it coming, but several people called me and said I’d be perfect for the job. I said, ‘No, I already have a job at the church as director of faith formation. I’m not leaving it’. We started to pray about it after a friend told me I should do it because it fits my personality.”
After taking ownership in mid-July, one of Bean’s biggest changes was moving the location of The Upper Room near the Basilica of St. Francis Xavier to increase foot traffic and be accessible to tourists who come to see the basilica, religious and nonreligious alike. Bean also expanded the store’s merchandise, and it can be rented at night for small gatherings or Scripture studies.
Riesburg and Bean both said the Upper Room is more than a store, but a community focused on providing people what they need spiritually.
“It was a great evangelical opportunity to help others,” Riesburg said. “It wasn’t just about selling items — it was about being there for people, a helping hand and a shoulder for them to cry on.”
Above all, owners of The Upper Room were adamant that the store has never been theirs, but that their “ownership” is really a stewardship of a store that belongs to God.
“It’s not a usual business transaction like you’d expect,” said Bean. “It’s more of a supportive handover because the store doesn’t really belong to us except on paper. It belongs to God and it’s his work we’re doing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.