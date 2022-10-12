Julia Bean

Julia Bean, new owner of The Upper Room in Dyersville, Iowa

 Dyersville Commercial

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Following a tradition of ownership by the families of deacons, Dyersville’s Christian gift shop, The Upper Room, has a new location at 109 First Ave. W. under the new ownership of Julia and Douglas Bean.

The Upper Room was founded by Kathy Riesburg in the upstairs of her husband’s locksmith business. Riesburg said she was involved heavily in her husband’s formation to become a deacon but was left without an outlet to channel it after his ordination in 2013. Riesburg said she was depressed and felt like she had no purpose until she felt divine inspiration to open The Upper Room.

