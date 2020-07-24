Country star Dwight Yoakam delivered a headlining performance at the Dubuque County Fair 20 years ago, when three star musical acts and good weather helped boost attendance for the annual event.
Yoakam’s performance on Friday night of the fair was preceded by a concert by blues-rock artist Kenny Wayne Shepherd on Thursday night and followed by a Saturday show by alternative rock band Tonic.
Organizers said good weather during the fair’s final three days helped boost the attendance of the weeklong event to 69,344, a 9% increase from the 1999 fair.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on Yoakam’s appearance in its July 29, 2000, edition.
YOAKAM FILLS FAIR
WITH COUNTRY SOUNDIn the true country style that many of his fans appreciate, Dwight Yoakam boot-scooted across the Dubuque County Fairgrounds stage in cowboy boots, his trademark cowboy hat and jeans fit snugly to his lean legs.
The two-time Grammy award winner, who has sold more than 8 million records, brought his Tomorrow’s Sounds Today tour to the fairgrounds Friday night.
Yoakam treated fans to a variety of his honky-tonk and country blues songs.
“We know he’s going to sing ‘Guitars, Cadillacs,’” said concert-goer Elizabeth Ziebarth before the show.
Sure enough, as Ziebarth had predicted, “Guitars, Cadillacs” was the third song Yoakam sang Friday to the almost sold-out crowd.
Ziebarth and her husband traveled an hour from Avoca, Wis., to see the country star. Ziebarth said there aren’t many opportunities to see concerts in their small town, and since she’s originally from Dubuque, the couple tries to make it to the fair every few years.
“We put our blankets here hours earlier,” Ziebarth said, referring to the wooden bleacher the two had staked out.
Nancy Fischer and her family arrived at 6:30 p.m., two hours before Yoakam was scheduled to perform.
Fischer’s family — her four children, her brother and sister and their spouses and children, and Fischer’s mother — occupied almost an entire bleacher in the free admission area.
Although Fischer, from Sherrill, Iowa, said she’s a big fan of Yoakam, this the first time she’s seen him in concert. She said she likes his older hits best but will enjoy everything he sings.
“I respect him as a country singer,” Fischer said.
Friends Debbie Dimmitt and Jan Strake, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, also said they admire Yoakam’s music.
“He’s got a different style — he’s real country,” Dimmitt said.
The two have seen Yoakam in concert once before, in Moline, Ill., and said his show is definitely worth the drive and $17.50 they each paid for grandstand tickets.