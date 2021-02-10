Ballots are available and can be cast early in the special election being held for a Dubuque City Council seat.
Susan Farber and John Pregler are running in the March 2 election for the Ward 1 seat. The ward covers much of the southern and western half of Dubuque.
Farber and Pregler were the top two vote-getters in the Feb. 2 primary election for the seat.
Early ballots can be cast at the Dubuque County Election Office on the fourth floor of the county courthouse in Dubuque from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through March 1. The office will be open until 5 p.m. on Feb. 19 and 26 and March 1.
The county reports that “due to the small number of eligible voters, the Election Annex will not be open for early voting.”
Early ballots that can be mailed in also can be picked up at the Election Office or by requesting them via the “request an absentee ballot” link at dubuquecountyiowa.gov. Requests to mail an early ballot must be received by 5 p.m. Feb. 19.
Completed ballots need to be postmarked by March 1 or returned to the Election Office in the Court House by 8 p.m. March 2.
The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 2.
For more information, call the Election Office at 563-589-4457.