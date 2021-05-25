MINERAL POINT, Wis. — Authorities said an intoxicated driver was injured in a rollover crash Sunday in Lafayette County.
Kaylee R Litchfield, 26, of Blanchardville, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries and was arrested for operating while intoxicated, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.
A press release states that Litchfield was traveling south on Wisconsin 23 between Mineral Point and Darlington at about 12:10 a.m. Sunday when her vehicle entered a ditch, struck a culvert and rolled several times before coming to rest on its wheels.
Litchfield also was cited with failure to maintain control of her vehicle.