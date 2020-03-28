PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- Gov. Tony Evers' "safer-at-home" directive might have been intended for Wisconsin's human residents, but one Platteville turkey apparently didn't get the memo, according to police.
In a Facebook post this week, Platteville police said they were called recently to a pair of local homes at which a turkey had broken windows to get inside. The turkey eventually was captured by a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources warden.
The turkey was not injured and was released to a "safer place in the wilderness," according to police. Police did not say whether fowl play is suspected.