LANCASTER, Wis. — A family of entrepreneurs is approaching its latest venture in southwestern Wisconsin in the same manner it did growing up — by working together.
The Fuel House, a nutrition club operated by two sisters at 152 S. Madison St., opened recently in Lancaster.
“Our mission is a Wisconsin healthy, active lifestyle takeover,” said Conner Wienkes. “Give these small communities a healthier option.”
She described the business as a “healthy bar” with “positive vibes.” But meal-replacement shakes and calorie-burning boba teas are the only beverages she and Carley Wienkes will serve.
“We’re like bartenders, but we also help coach people one-on-one,” Conner said.
The business is an independent distributor of Herbalife Nutrition brand shakes and teas.
They come in flavors like cake batter, puppy chow and snickerdoodle, contain a blend of protein, carbohydrates and fiber and are fortified with vitamins and minerals, according to the company.
Most teas include green tea extract, orange pekoe, guarana seed extract and caffeine powder.
“We’re hitting people’s health from all angles,” Conner said. “They can get their shake and they can burn their calories on the side.”
In November, she will add a fitness studio inside the rear of the building and offer free group fitness classes. Conner also will run a weight loss challenge program.
Conner’s other sister and brother-in-law, Courtlyn and Bastian Munoz, oversee Pioneer Nutrition in Platteville and OTC Nutrition in Dodgeville, which opened in February and August, respectively.
The siblings grew up in Montfort on a dairy farm. Entrepreneurship runs in their blood and they assisted with family businesses. Their parents also are property builders and landlords.
“Our kids always came to work with us,” said Conner’s mother, Laronda Wienkes. “Once the girls got into this business and they were wanting storefronts, they came right to Mom and Dad and said, ‘Hey, will you come and look at a place with us?’”
After deciding to open a Lancaster location, the family began remodeling the ground floor of the former Game Face Sports, which closed its standalone location earlier this year.
Conner said their customers range from children to working adults.
While Conner and Courtlyn previously worked for a nutrition club in St. Augustine, Fla., Carley will enter the field for the first time.
“I’m excited to work with my family and do something we love to do,” she said.
Heather Bontreger, executive director of the Lancaster Area Chamber of Commerce, said she is pleased a new business is opening on the downtown square.
“It’s something new and something we definitely don’t have in our community,” she said.
In November, the family plans to open two more stores in Dubuque.