The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors this week decided to extend the closure of county-owned buildings to June 15 due to continued concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The closure continues measures in place since March 19 for the Dubuque County Courthouse, the county’s west campus, Swiss Valley Nature Center and the Veterans Affairs building. Access to the courthouse past the entryway will continue to be restricted, except for those members of the public specifically called in by staff. All other county buildings remain closed to the public.
The restrictions would have ended effective Sunday had the supervisors this week not decided to extend them.
Supervisors gave themselves and county department heads and elected officials another two weeks to develop a plan for how operations will work when buildings reopen, given the persistence of the coronavirus pandemic.