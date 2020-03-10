A pancake breakfast later this month will benefit the Family Readiness Group of Dubuque’s Alpha Company of the 1st Battalion, 133rd Infantry Regiment.
It will be held from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. March 29 at Catfish Charlie’s, 1630 E. 16th St.
Members of the regiment will be deployed for a mission to the Middle East later this year.
Tickets are $10. Children 12 and younger can eat for $5. Tickets are available at the Dubuque National Guard Armory, 5001 Old Highway Road, and through any Alpha Company solider.