MANCHESTER, Iowa — Mindi Jackson knew her kind words didn’t mean much to the people struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eventually, she realized she needed to act if she wanted to make a difference. So she found a way to do exactly that.
Jackson, who works as a nurse at Regional Medical Center, said she noticed the shortage of supplies at medical facilities and nursing homes. She formed a page on Facebook to solicit help.
“I work as a nurse in multiple areas in the community,” she said. “I am able to see some of the gaps and needs.”
She then partnered with First Lutheran Church in Manchester to create the Delaware County Pay-It-Forward Relief Fund to raise money for those impacted by the virus.
Not long after Jackson created her page, Real Deals joint owners Amy Lyness, Teresa Robinson and Michelle Smith overheard a customer talking about health care workers who were struggling due to equipment shortages. They discovered Jackson’s effort while looking for ways to help out.
“We have a very strong online presence, and we knew we wanted to make an impact in our local community and show our support,” Smith said.
Real Deals, a home decor and women’s clothing store in Manchester, contacted Momentum Screen Printing, which agreed to print custom T-shirts to support Jackson’s fund. A portion of each sale goes to the fund.
Each shirt is adorned with the word, “Hope,” and features hashtags “inthistogether” and “butapart” on the sleeves.
“Hope is just an amazing word for a lot of different things,” Smith said. “The hashtags were a way for us to tell people we are together, but stay home.”
The initial print run of 20 shirts sold out almost immediately. More shirts were ordered and are available for $29.99 at the Real Deals Facebook page or by calling 563-822-1426.
“Obviously (our) sales are not where they typically are, but it just feels right,” Lyness said. “(The money) is going to people in our community. It’s just a good way to give back and support people during their time of need.”
Jackson said money raised will provide meals for employees at Regional Medical Center during the peak of the outbreak and help cover the costs of prescription co-pays or over-the-counter medications for those experiencing financial hardships.
“I was offering to help people, (but) the pay-it-forward fund is a way for people to step up,” Jackson said.
Donations to the fund can be mailed to First Lutheran Church, 1313 E. Fayette St. in Manchester. Checks should be made out to Delaware County Pay-It-Forward Relief Fund.
To contact Jackson, email delawarecountypayitforward@gmail.com.