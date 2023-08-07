Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Repairs of natural gas equipment the next two weeks could result in residents near Dubuque Regional Airport spotting a large flame.
MidAmerican Energy is making the repairs at a facility located south of U.S. 151 and Saint Joes Prairie Road, according to an emailed statement from the utility.
The equipment was damaged by a lightning strike in early June. The damaged equipment adds an odorant, called Mercaptan, to odorless natural gas to increase safety in case of leaks.
Work to burn off excess amounts of the odorant will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, until the excess Mercaptan is removed.
The utility said no other impacts are expected from the work.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.