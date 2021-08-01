DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Ahead of the hordes of Field of Dreams visitors expected to descend upon Dyersville this month, tourist attractions and local businesses are welcoming pallets and boxes stuffed with shirts, baseballs and other assorted memorabilia ready to be sold.
The businesses hope that the attendees of the Aug. 12 game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees, and the two-day Beyond the Game festival that precedes it, will have extra room in their suitcases for souvenirs.
The If You Build It Exhibit and Baseballism, the shop located at the Field of Dreams, have both arranged with Universal Studios to sell officially licensed Field of Dreams merchandise.
“We’ve ordered quite a significant amount,” said If You Build It Exhibit Manager Amanda Schwartz.
She mentioned snow globes, postcards and mugs and shirts that, with heat, reveal the Ghost Players. One item with a local focus is a patch from the Dyersville Police Department decorated with baseball bats.
“We’re excited to have this in our town,” Schwartz said.
She also manages the National Farm Toy Museum in Dyersville. Though the toy museum is not selling Field-of-Dreams-related gear, it is making sure gift shop shelves will be full.
The museum has ordered several new farm-themed shirt designs.
“We’re hopeful that people will stop and visit,” Schwartz said.
Other entities in town have a similar mindsight.
“We’re expecting a crazy week for sure,” said Textile Brewing Co. Manager Zach Nothdorf.
In addition to the regular T-shirts that Textile sells to visitors, the brewing company also has ordered new “If you brew it, they will come” shirts.
“We’re trying to be as prepared as we can,” Nothdorf said.
At Plaza Antique Mall, vendors are “gearing up for the big game,” Manager Kathy Polfer said.
“It’s been a conversation over the past year and a half, ever since it’s been announced,” Polfer said.
There are more than 150 vendors located at the antique mall, and some have brought in baseball and “Field of Dreams” movie memorabilia.
One such vendor is James Delp, of Darlington, Wis.
He is a longtime fan of both “Field of Dreams” and the White Sox.
“I always cry when I see that movie,” he said.
Delp sells sports memorabilia. His collection includes autographed photos from “Field of Dreams” actors and Shoeless Joe Jackson figurines and books, as well as items related to current White Sox and Yankees players.
“I have been putting in more things related to the movie and the book that preceded the movie,” Delp said.
He picks up his inventory online, at baseball card shows and from sellers that seek him out.
Hy-Vee also joined in on the excitement, partnering with “Field of Dreams” actor Dwier Brown and PLB Sports and Entertainment to offer limited edition cornflakes cereal in a “Field of Dreams” box.
The Baseballism shop is preparing for thousands of expected visitors.
Manager Jenna Nimtz said 300 to 500 cars a day are already stopping by the site. Baseballism’s top sellers so far are baseballs.
“We’ve gotten shipments at least once a week,” Nimtz said. “We should be stocked and ready.”