PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The Mining & Rollo Jamison Museums have received a $10,000 grant from the nonprofit organization Wisconsin Humanities.
The dollars will finance the identification and interpretation of the institution’s Native American lithic projectile collection, according to a press release.
Rollo Jamison collected stone projectiles on his parents’ Grant County farm, but the museums have not researched the stories and history that surround them.
The future exhibit will link the static objects to the lives of Wisconsin’s indigenous inhabitants and prehistoric flora and fauna of the region, the release stated.