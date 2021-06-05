PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Bailey Durni is finishing high school on a high note.
In the last year, the Platteville High School senior has been named both prom and homecoming queen and was manager for the volleyball team that went to the state tournament.
“It’s crazy,” Bailey said.
Those successes are a marker both of her kindness and friendships, but also of the student body’s willingness to embrace Bailey, who has Down syndrome, over their years in school, her family and teachers said.
“This is like a testament to the Platteville School District for the kindness that the student body (has shown),” said her mother, Mary Jo Durni.
Bailey spent her years in high school as manager for the volleyball team, leading cheers and giving plenty of high-fives.
“I love (volleyball),” she said. “It’s my favorite.”
For the team’s senior night, her teammates in her class got her a uniform and let her serve during a game.
“She got the ball over, and we actually got the point, and the place went crazy,” Mary Jo said. “It was so fun.”
Bailey recalls her mom’s excitement that day.
“Mom was standing up, just dancing,” Bailey said. “It was too embarrassing.”
Mary Jo said the senior girls on the team — and particularly Bailey’s friend Maddie Cooley — always made sure to include Bailey and invite her to team dinners and other activities.
The students in Bailey’s senior class also came together to elect her as both homecoming and senior prom queen.
“It wasn’t just something that a couple of students were like, ‘We should do this,’” Principal Jacob Crase said. “The whole class thought, ‘You know what? This is going to be a great memory for all of us, and we want to share it with Bailey because she’s been such a great friend to us.”
Maureen Vorwald, who teaches physical education at the school, said Bailey brings plenty of energy to class.
“It’s just joyful because it’s a great reminder to all of us how lucky we are to have Bailey and to get to interact with her,” Vorwald said.
Vorwald said the students in the Class of 2021 rally around Bailey and jump to help when she needs it.
“I don’t think anybody thinks twice,” Vorwald said. “She’s part of who we are.”
In the fall, Bailey will split her time between Platteville High School and Hodan Community Services in Mineral Point to work on job skills. The following year, she will participate in Project SEARCH at University of Wisconsin-Platteville to help her transition into the workforce.
Bailey said she looks forward to entering the working world.
Brian Reuter, a special education teacher at the high school, said he has watched Bailey mature over the last four years as she has gotten more involved — a process helped by the students and teachers who have embraced her.
“I’m just so proud that this school has provided her and other students with disabilities (opportunities) to explore areas that they maybe would not have if it wasn’t quite as inclusive as it is now,” Reuter said.