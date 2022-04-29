Tickets are now on sale for an upcoming performance by a 1980s tribute band at Q Casino in Dubuque.

The Spazmatics will perform at 8 p.m. on June 4 in the Q Showroom. Tickets start at $10 and are available now at qcasinoandhotel.com at Guest Services inside Q Casino. 

A press release states that the band brings the "awesome sounds, styles and way cool dance steps" of the 1980s in their performances.

Patrons must be 21 years of age to attend, and the show will be standing room only. Ticket prices will increase on the day of the show.

