A free virtual education series is designed to help people with Alzheimer’s disease and their families.

The courses are offered by the Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter and will be held via Zoom.

Courses will be held from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on the following Wednesdays unless noted. The course dates and topics are:

  • Jan. 12, “Living with Alzheimer’s for Caregivers: Early Stage”
  • Jan. 19, “New Advances in Alzheimer’s Treatments” (held from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.).
  • Jan. 26, “Legal and Financial”
  • Feb. 9, “Living with Alzheimer’s for Caregivers: Middle Stage”
  • Feb. 16, “Living with Alzheimer’s for Caregivers: Late Stage”

For more information or to register, contact Megan Pedersen at 563-293-8058 or mepedersen@alz.org.

