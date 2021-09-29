A man who led local authorities on a high-speed chase that ended with his vehicle flipped pleaded guilty this week to federal charges.
Richard A. Roberts, 39, of Chicago, was convicted of one count of distributing crack cocaine near a playground and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa.
A sentencing hearing has not been set. Roberts faces one to 40 years in prison for the drug charge, as well as up to a $2 million fine and a lifetime of supervised release following his prison term. Roberts faces up to 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release on the gun charge.
A press release states that Roberts admitted in a plea agreement that he sold about a half-gram of crack to a confidential informant on Jan. 26 near Jefferson Park in Dubuque.
About a week later, police tracked Roberts’ car from Dubuque to Chicago. When he returned to Iowa on Feb. 5, officers stopped the vehicle after it crossed the bridge into Dubuque from Wisconsin.
A K-9 unit alerted officers to the odor of narcotics coming from Roberts’ vehicle, according to the release. After an officer asked Roberts to exit his vehicle, Roberts put the car in gear and fled.
“During the subsequent chase, Roberts’ vehicle reached speeds over 80 miles per hour and collided with a snowplow,” the release states.
Roberts kept driving but eventually lost control of his vehicle about three-and-a-half miles away in Illinois, flipping the vehicle onto a snowy median.
“When the car was turned back over, officers found a plastic bag containing about 32 grams of powder cocaine, 44 grams of crack cocaine, over 9 grams of heroin and 1.5 grams of heroin and fentanyl,” according to the release.
Next to the bag was a 9 mm handgun.
Roberts previously had been convicted of 11 felonies in Illinois, according to the release.