UW-P interim chancellor to assume role permanently
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The interim chancellor at University of Wisconsin-Platteville has been tapped to assume the role permanently.
Tammy K. Evetovich, who has served in the interim role since June, was announced Tuesday as the university’s 15th chancellor. She will be paid a salary of $265,000.
Recommended for you
“ As a first-generation college graduate having built a career focused on students and around rural communities, this opportunity is especially important to me personally,” Evetovich said in a press release from the University of Wisconsin System. “The work we do at UW-Platteville changes lives, and I look forward to working together with faculty, staff, students and the communities we serve to build UW-Platteville into the best university it can be.”
Evetovich served as UW-P’s provost and vice chancellor of academic affairs starting in May 2020, according to the release. She also held a concurrent role as interim vice chancellor for administrative services from February through April 2022.
Before working at UW-P, Evetovich worked at Wayne State College in Nebraska as dean of the School of Natural and Social Sciences and chair of the Department of Health Human Performance and Sport.
Union balks at Dubuque County pact proposal
A union representing nearly 50 Dubuque County employees is holding out on signing a new contract with the county, saying it would take away members’ power to bargain over employee benefits.
Officials for Teamsters Local 120, which represents employees in the county roads department and assessor’s office, said the contract proposed by the county would take away their bargaining power on a host of employee benefits, including sick leave and overtime pay.
“We have bargained in good faith time and time again on these particular issues, and now they are just saying, ‘Nope, we don’t want to talk about it,’” said Local 120 Business Agent John Klootwyk.
Dubuque County Supervisor Harley Pothoff said the county’s other unions already had signed the same contract and that the county did not intend to take away employees’ benefits.
Negotiations between the union and the county began on March 30 and continued in a second session on April 6, after which the union requested the two parties enter into mediation. That will begin on Thursday, May 4.
Peosta apartment project still frozen
PEOSTA, Iowa — Peosta City Council members this week opted not to vote on an ordinance change that would remove apartments as an allowable land use under three city zoning codes but left a moratorium in place that has halted construction on a major development.
Council members now plan to further review the proposal to look more closely at its potential impacts before bringing it back for a vote.
During this week’s council meeting, Joel Callahan, owner of Callahan Construction, shared updated renderings of his plans to build five 16-unit apartment buildings off of Adrina Drive, near U.S. 20. Those updated plans include green space and trees, added retail space and a community for people 55 and older.
Callahan said the updates were developed with and approved by the City Council before the city placed a moratorium on apartment construction last month.
“We worked with the city closely,” Callahan said during the meeting. “We showed them the possibilities we’d like to see in our property. We agreed that if we put the roads in, then they would help us with tax incentives. ... The city gave input, saying, ‘We’d like to see some more brick and stone on the apartments.’ … Then we instantly got cut off.”
Supervisors approve ’24 budget
The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors on Monday approved next fiscal year’s budget and set salary increases for elected officials and deputies.
Supervisors approved a $64.8 million budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1, as well as salary increases ranging from 4.2% to 4.8% — lower than the increases initially proposed late last year by the Dubuque County Compensation Board.
Supervisors Harley Pothoff and Ann McDonough voted in favor of the budget, while Supervisor Wayne Kenniker voted against it.
The vote paralleled a previous one in which Pothoff and McDonough approved a 20-cent increase in the county’s property tax levy for the next fiscal year, with Kenniker opposed.
Speaking after the meeting, Kenniker said the board could have cut more capital spending projects, such as the $16,000 to be spent on a kayak rental system at Mud Lake or $150,000 toward bids to install conduit fiber on the Heritage Trail.
Country star slated for Dubuque County Fair
A country artist with multiple Top 10 hits will headline a concert at the Dubuque County Fair this summer.
Lauren Alaina will perform at the fair’s country night on Thursday, July 27. The show also will feature up-and-coming country artist David J, with Nashville-based artist and Clarke University graduate Natascha Myers set to open.
Gates will open at 7 p.m., with the show set to begin at 7:30 p.m.
In addition to the Thursday concert, the fair will feature a free concert Tuesday, July 25; a rock concert on Friday, July 28; and a tractor pull Saturday, July 29.
Author, producer visits Dubuque
“Night of the Cooters,” a 34-minute film based on a science fiction short story, made its local debut Wednesday at Julien Dubuque International Film Festival.
And while a movie about an alien invasion of the fictional town of Pachuco, Texas, in the 1800s sounds like a lot of fun, it is one of the forces behind the scenes of the film that has everyone in Dubuque talking.
George R.R. Martin, 74, is the author of “A Song of Ice and Fire” and “Fire and Blood,” the novel series on which the hit TV shows “Game of Thrones” and “House of the Dragon” are based. He is the executive producer of “Night of the Cooters” and is in Dubuque to screen the film with an audience and participate in Q& A sessions.
Martin has a special connection to Dubuque through his time here as a creative writing instructor and writer in residence at Clarke College — now Clarke University — from 1976 to 1979.
He met a group of about 15 students on Wednesday for lunch and small group sessions at the Atrium on the Clarke University campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.