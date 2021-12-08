The workforce shortage has left many local businesses short-staffed and employees overworked, but customers have not always been understanding.

That has prompted many businesses to post notices, urging customers to be kind to employees.

The Telegraph Herald aims to get perspective on this issue from restaurant or retail employees, as well as customers.

If you are interested in sharing your experience, please contact Business Editor Jeff Montgomery at jeff.montgomery@thmedia.com or 563-588-5753.

