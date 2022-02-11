A canine dubbed “Dubuque’s friendliest dog” during the 1950s routinely made front-page news, including when she changed residences 65 years ago.
Morris Doyle had become an animal celebrity of sorts by February 1957, thanks to her demeanor and ubiquitous presence in downtown Dubuque.
The former companion of a Dubuque sign painter named Magellan “Maggie” Doyle, the dog resided in the (since-demolished) Page Hotel at the corner of Fourth and White streets after the painter died in the early 1950s.
The dog then became a cross-continental traveler, accompanying truckers who stayed at the hotel on their routes across the country.
The Telegraph Herald routinely reported on her exploits.
The dog’s “arrest” by the city dog warden prompted a public outcry in 1956, and the TH reported on her release from the pound in a front-page story on April 29, 1956.
Another front-page story followed when the elderly dog moved to the Dubuque Humane Society shelter in 1957.
Another front-page story eulogized Morris Doyle when she died in February 1959.
Here is how the TH reported on Morris Doyle’s move to the shelter in its Feb. 17, 1957, edition.
MORRIS DOYLE, EVERYONE’S PAL, RETIRES TO CITY PET SHELTER
It was announced Saturday that Morris Doyle, 13, traveler and humanitarian, has gone into retirement and will take up residence at the Dubuque Humane Society’s Little Shelter Farm.
The nondescript canine, whose arrest last year by the city dog warden on a charge of vagrancy shocked Dubuqueland, in human terms is about 95 years old.
From the tip of her pink nose to the tip of her nervous tail, Morris has undergone a transformation. Thursday, she got the first bath she’s had in many a moon. ...
During her active career, while she motored to distant parts of the continent with truckers and spent her idle times at the Page Hotel and in the Fourth Street vicinity, she was accustomed to traveling incognito by means of a thick coat of dirt and grease from the lubrication pit of a nearby service station.
Her friends were alarmed when they heard she had been taken to the shelter, for fear Morris’ days would be cut short chemically.
Humane society officials were quick to announce that much to the contrary, Morris will be well taken care of until she is summoned up yonder.
Her late friend and companion, “Maggie” Doyle, would be proud to see his sidekick today. She holds her head in regal manner and to all observers gives the appearance of the dignity she has earned.
Shelter supervisors say there is but one thing Morris lacks — visitors. As a dog of simple, yet genuine taste, she pines for a scratch behind the ears and a gentle hand on her time-grooved brow.
In all other respects, Morris Doyle is as happy a nonagenarian as can be found.