EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — What was supposed to be a dream vacation for Jim and Nancy Puls turned into a nightmare earlier this month as flames devastated the island of Maui in Hawaii.
The East Dubuque couple managed to flee the condo the two were renting in Lahaina with minutes to spare before it went up in flames, and they lost nearly all of their belongings.
“We lost a whole lot,” Jim Puls said. “We went through something there, but we’re going to recover and be fine.”
The Associated Press reported Friday that 115 people were dead following the Aug. 8 wildfires that reduced parts of the island of Maui to rubble. Officials in Maui listed 388 people as still missing Thursday, with an additional 1,732 people who had been reported missing found safe.
Puls — who previously taught at Hempstead High School in Dubuque and is teaching at Dubuque Community School District’s online school this year — said he and his wife, Nancy, went to Maui with members of a scuba diving group Puls is in, most of whom are from the Freeport and Rockford, Ill., area.
“Several of our people (in the scuba diving group) were going to Lahaina to take classes and be tested to be scuba diver instructors,” Puls said. “Everyone decided to go down and have a celebration week with it. My wife, Nancy, she just retired from Carver (Elementary School). She had been teaching for 30-some years, so we decided to wrap this into a celebration and retirement trip. It was supposed to be a ‘dream trip,’ quote-unquote.”
Puls said the group arrived in Maui on Aug. 4, and he and Nancy were staying in a condo in Lahaina. They were supposed to fly back from the trip Aug. 11.
For the first days of the trip, Puls said, they spent time exploring the shops on the waterfront Front Street, saw a volcano and did one scuba dive to see sea turtles and sharks.
On Aug. 7, Puls said, group members were told strong winds prompted by Hurricane Dora were supposed to impact the island, but they had no idea of what was to come.
“When we got up (Aug. 8), the wind had hit pretty hard,” he said. “It was tearing roofs off of the condos. We knew there was going to be wind, but we didn’t realize it was going to be that bad. There were a couple of fires, but (authorities) said it was under control.”
Puls said the group stayed indoors that day, believing the winds were supposed to subside by the next day.
But then the fires took a turn.
“There was a fire behind the condo where we were at, but they said it was under control,” Puls said. “We weren’t too concerned. But then everything just shifted and took off. There was literally no warning. They’re supposed to have this elite warning system, but it failed, period. If we were warned, people could have started evacuating and the traffic wouldn’t have been so bad trying to get out.”
The Associated Press reported Aug. 18 that Herman Andaya, head of the Maui Emergency Management Agency, resigned his position after criticism mounted for not having sirens activated ahead of the fires. Andaya defended his decision, citing the fear of people traveling inland toward the fires if sirens — which typically are used for water-based emergencies such as tsunamis — were activated.
Instead, Puls was told in the nick of time by another member of the scuba diving group to leave the condo.
“Later that afternoon (a member of our group) knocked on the door and said, ‘Grab a few things and get ready to get out of here. This place is about to go up,’” Puls said.
Puls said he and Nancy went outside to see the area covered in smoke and flames, getting to their vehicle with only five to 10 minutes to spare before the blaze overtook the condo.
“Embers started hitting the condo, and it went up in flames,” he said. “... Nancy and I, we lost everything. We had a backpack with a few things in it, and that was it. It was luck that we grabbed our driver’s licenses, or we wouldn’t have been able to fly out. … We lost everything — clothes, scuba gear, a camera. But the reality of life is, people lost their lives.”
Puls said they also did not know the devastation of the fires until later.
“When we were leaving Lahaina, we saw a big ship in the ocean, and we thought, ‘What is that doing out there?’,” he said. “We were talking 80-miles-per-hour winds. But then we saw the flag and realized it was the Coast Guard. We found out later that people were jumping into the ocean getting away from the fire.”
The couple started heading out of Lahaina with their group, picking up a San Jose, Calif., couple and their baby who were on foot trying to escape the fires. The group then traveled to a Walmart.
“We spent the night in the Walmart parking lot trying to figure out where to go next,” he said. “Our group leaders decided that if we could get off Maui and into Honolulu, we would get a little more room to catch flights.”
Puls said the parking lot on Aug. 8 was full of people figuring out where to go. He said one member of his group passed out blankets and food purchased at the store, and Walmart staff opened up a path to the store’s restrooms for people to use after the store closed for the day.
Brian Kinley — who owns Rockford-based Azimuth Scuba and is a member of the group — wrote in an email to the Telegraph Herald that the group was very fortunate, noting the hundreds of cars that filled the parking lots of Walmart, Target and Home Depot.
“Thousands, if not more than ten thousand people, had fled with little more than the clothes they wore,” Kinley wrote. “... The important issue is how to help those who have lost everything. ... We are heartbroken over what has taken place. In many respects, much of this could have been avoided. No warnings, no evacuation plan, no information or resources.”
The day after the fires, Puls’ group flew out of Maui to Honolulu.
“Nancy and I got through the airport easy since we had no baggage,” Puls said. “We ended up flying from Honolulu to San Diego. We spent some time sleeping in airport terminals.”
He and Nancy got back home Aug. 11 after a couple of days of travel.
“I have three sons, and they’re all married, and we were trying to keep in constant contact with them,” Puls said. “It was really helpful, the kids sending us messages and sending us pictures of the grandchildren. One time I lost it in the airport when my son called, and my 3-year-old granddaughter got on the phone and said, ‘Grandpa, are you OK? When are you going to be home?’”
Puls said he and others from his scuba diving group plan to have a reunion meeting soon to get back together following the ordeal. The couple from San Jose also will be joining them.
“What we went through was kind of devastating, but we can replace things,” Puls said. “You can’t replace people.”