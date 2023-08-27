Hawaii Fires Photo Gallery

Front Street in downtown Lahaina on the island of Maui begins to go up in flames on Aug. 8. (Alan Dickar via AP)

 Alan Dickar

EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — What was supposed to be a dream vacation for Jim and Nancy Puls turned into a nightmare earlier this month as flames devastated the island of Maui in Hawaii.

The East Dubuque couple managed to flee the condo the two were renting in Lahaina with minutes to spare before it went up in flames, and they lost nearly all of their belongings.

Recommended for you