A Dubuque medical practice has closed its doors.

The Center for Vein Restoration practice at 505 Cedar Cross Road has closed permanently, according to a letter sent from lead physician Dr. Joseph Jenkins to current and former patients. Attempts to contact Jenkins were unsuccessful.

In the letter, Jenkins noted that the practice closed June 1 due to COVID-19. He went on to say it would not reopen.

“Many businesses have felt the economic impact of the virus, and my practice has been no exception,” he wrote.

