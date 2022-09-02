The board of directors of a Dubuque-headquartered company has rejected a proposed acquisition by a technology investment firm.

Flexsteel Industries announced Thursday that the board met with independent financial and legal advisers before unanimously rejecting an unsolicited offer from Indiana-based private equity firm CSC Generation Holdings Inc. Already a Flexsteel shareholder, the investment firm proposed acquiring the remaining shares of company stock for $20.80 per share in cash.

