Authorities said a man cashed fraudulent checks totaling more than $22,000 on Tuesday at banks in Asbury, Dubuque and Peosta, Iowa.
Jerome J. Johnson, 22, of 398 Main St., was arrested at 7:13 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Holiday Drive on five counts of second-degree theft and six counts of forgery.
Court documents state that Johnson cashed a fraudulent check Tuesday for $4,789 at Fidelity Bank in Asbury and attempted to cash a check in a similar amount at a Fidelity branch in Peosta.
Dubuque Bank and Trust officials told authorities that Johnson cashed fraudulent checks in the identical amounts of $5,960.78 at three of its Dubuque branches. All three were purported to be checks from Woodward Communications Inc., the parent company of the Telegraph Herald.
Johnson told authorities after his arrest that two people approached him Tuesday morning and arranged for him to pass fraudulent checks at area banks. Johnson said the people took a photo of his ID and someone then created multiple checks.
Johnson reported receiving $100 to $200 from cashing each check, while the two people received the rest of the money. Johnson said $900 in his possession was his proceeds from the scheme.
Lt. Ted McClimon said the arrest of another Dubuque man was related to the case. Sonny J. Boose, 54, of 442 W. Third St., No. 1, was arrested at 3:13 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Cedar Cross Road on charges of three counts of forgery.