Eastern Iowa leaders of organizations responsible for special education and other services at area schools say that reduced direct support in the state budget passed for next fiscal year will mean significant deficits, for which they cannot easily correct.
In the final days of the Iowa Legislature’s recently ended 2023 legislative session, lawmakers cut $30 million in funds for the state’s nine Area Education Agencies, which serve both public and private school districts in several counties each. Lawmakers in the Republican majority said that the cut was part of negotiations between the House and Senate, and that eight of the nine AEAs actually received a net increase in funding due to their portion of the state’s per-pupil aid to public schools, which increased by 3%. But the cuts came after the AEAs adopted their annual budgets and signed contracts with schools and employees, and were unexpected, according to area leaders.
AEAs provide instruction and materials for students with independent education plans, hire speech language pathologists, school psychiatrists and physical therapists, and manage workforce training programs such as Future Ready Iowa.
Iowa Rep. Steve Bradley, R-Cascade, questioned AEAs’ claims of reduced funding when discussing education funding with the Telegraph Herald after the session’s close.
“People keep saying we took money away from them and that we didn’t increase their funding,” he said, of the AEAs. “Well, we did (increase funding), because we increased the SSA. Mississippi Bend gets decreased slightly. But every other of the AEAs get an increase.”
Stan Rheingans — administrator of the Keystone AEA, which covers most of Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties; also the longtime, former superintendent of the Dubuque Community School District — acknowledged the increase in dollars, but said the amount would result in a budget deficit there.
“Whereas school districts received the 3% increase, what we received is 0.4% more funding last year, which is clearly an increase,” he said. “But it amounts to $375,000 less than the 3% increase that we thought we were going to receive.”
Rheingans explained that AEAs have to finalize their annual budget, for the fiscal year beginning July 1, in February and then negotiate contracts with staff in March and April. So when the Legislature agreed on their 3% increase to SSA, that’s what AEA leaders based their budgets on. But because the direct funding from the budget came at the end of the session, AEAs could not have planned for it.
Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, voted against the final budget which included the cuts.
“It puts our AEAs in a difficult position to budget appropriately for the services our communities need,” she said. “It results in less kids getting those services for their development.”
Rheingans said that contracts with the teachers, therapists and other professionals they employ are final for the year starting July 1, when the funding levels passed this session take effect, so cannot be changed. But he said making ends meet will be hard.
“To absorb a cut of that nature is very difficult,” he said. “Because we’re a service, 82% of our budget is people — salaries and benefits. For most of us, it will be business as usual this fiscal year, because we can’t make changes now. It will be the following year when we have to make hard decisions, unless we’re able to restore some of the lost funding next session.”
Rheingans also said that all the AEA’s costs other than salaries have grown more expensive, just as they have for everyone else. And, he said that the Legislature’s decision to allow public school funding to follow students whose parents transfer them to private schools would hurt AEA bottom lines even more, since they are required to provide services to private schools at no cost and because private schools are not required to provide any of that state funding to AEAs.
Bill Decker, administrator of Mississippi Bend AEA — which covers most of Jackson County and was the only AEA that will receive less money next year — could not be reached on Friday. But he told the Iowa Capital Dispatch that the cut would result in $32,000 less than the AEA received in the current fiscal year.
